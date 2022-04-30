SRO vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, April 30, 9:15 PM IST

SRO vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Royals and Middlesex Titans: In the Saturday match of the Jamaica T10 2022, Surrey Royals will face Middlesex Titans. Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica will host the promising game of cricket on April 30, Saturday.

Surrey Royals are doing well in the league with four wins and three losses. They are third in the points table with eight points to their name. The Royals gained a lot of momentum in their last league match as they outplayed Surrey Kings by eight wickets. They comfortably chased 100 runs with both the opening batters scoring runs for the team.

Middlesex Titans are struggling. They have failed to make an impact in the league so far as they have won just two of seven league matches. Titans defeated Cornwall Warriors in their last game by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Royals and Middlesex Titans, here is everything you need to know:

SRO vs MIT Telecast

Surrey Royals vs Middlesex Titans game will not be telecast in India.

SRO vs MIT Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SRO vs MIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 9:15 PM IST on April 30, Saturday.

SRO vs MIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jamie Merchant

Vice-Captain - Wayne Davis

Suggested Playing XI for SRO vs MIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tristan Coleman

Batters: Leroy Lug, Albert Gopie, Wayne Davis

All-rounders: Pete Salmon, Jamie Merchant, Oshane Walters

Bowlers: Krishmar Santokie, Brian Buchanan, Everton Oharo, Nicholson Gordon

SRO vs MIT Probable XIs:

Surrey Royals: Leroy Lug, Pete Salmon, Javelle Glen, Ryan Francis, Everton Oharo, Raewin Senior, Nicholson Gordon, Carlos Brown, Romaine Morrison(wk), Leighton Leslie, Malik Thompson

Middlesex Titans: Albert Gopie, Chevonie Grant, Wayne Davis, Oshane Walters, Brian Buchanan, Jamie Merchant, Krishmar Santokie, Jamaine Morgan, Errol Thomas, Sherdon Allen, Tristan Coleman(wk)

