SRO vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Jamaica T10 2022 match, April 20, 09:15 PM IST

SRO vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jamaica T10 2022 match between Surrey Royals and United Stars: Surrey Royals will kick off the proceedings at the Jamaica T10 2022 with a battle against United Stars. Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica will host the much-hyped game on April 20, Wednesday at 09:15 PM IST.

Surrey Royals have their skipper Brandon King as their main attraction. He has a lot of experience playing international cricket and is expected to take his team to greater heights in the league. Apart from Brandon, other prominent players for Surrey are Ryan Francis, Leighton Leslie, and Raewin Senio.

United Stars, on the other hand, have Amoi Campbell, Darren Small, Jermaine Chisholm, and Anthony Walters as their key players. The team will play under the leadership of John Campbell who is also recognized as one of the finest batters.

Ahead of the match between Surrey Royals and United Stars, here is everything you need to know:

SRO vs UNS Telecast

Surrey Royals vs United Stars game will not be telecast in India

SRO vs UNS Live Streaming

The Jamaica T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SRO vs UNS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sabina Park at Kingston in Jamaica at 09:15 PM IST on April 20, Wednesday.

SRO vs UNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Dwayne Hamilton

Vice-Captain – Brandon King

Suggested Playing XI for SRO vs UNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anthony Walters

Batters: Brandon King, Amoi Campbell, John Campbell

All-rounders: Javelle Glen, Dwayne Hamilton, Nkrumah Bonner, Pete Salmon

Bowlers: Nicholson Gordon, Everton Oharo, Damani Sewell

SRO vs UNS Probable XIs:

Surrey Royals: Romaine Morrison(wk), Brandon King(c), Rushane Gordon, Malik Thompson, Pete Salmon, Everton Oharo, Leighton Leslie, Jamie Hay, Nkrumah Bonner, Javelle Glen, Nicholson Gordon

United Stars: Anthony Walters(wk), Darren Small, John Campbell, Amoi Campbell, Sashane Anderson, Sykiane Wilson, Dwayne Hamilton, Michael Thompson, Damani Sewell, Andel Gordon, Shaquille Greenwood

