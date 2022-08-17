SS vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match, August 17, 7:00 PM IST

SS vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Shivamogga Strikers and Bengaluru Blasters: In the 20th match Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 fixture, Shivamogga Strikers will be squaring off against Bengaluru Blasters. The two teams have experienced contrasting journeys in the T20 league so far.

Bengaluru Blasters are atop the points table with four wins from six league matches. They are heading into the Wednesday game on the back of a sensational 66-run victory over Mangalore United. Aniruddha Joshi and Mayank Agarwal delivered match-defining performances as their batting exploits steered the team to a total of 191 runs.

Shivamogga Strikers, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. With five losses and just one victory, they have secured only two points so far. After losing their first five games on the trot, the team won its last match to Mysore Warriors by 13 runs.

Ahead of the match between Shivamogga Strikers and Bengaluru Blasters, here is everything you need to know:

SS vs BB Telecast

Shivamogga Strikers vs Bengaluru Blasters game will not be telecast in India

SS vs BB Live Streaming

Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SS vs BB Match Details

SS vs BB match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7:00 PM IST on August 17, Wednesday.

SS vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Krishnappa Gowtham

Vice-Captain – Aneesh KV

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sharath BR, Shivkumar Rakshith

Batters: Aneesh KV, Mayank Agarwal, Aniruddha Joshi, Kranthi Kumar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham

Bowlers: Pradeep T, Rishi Bopanna, Utham Aiyappa

SS vs BB Probable XIs:

Shivamogga Strikers: Stallin Hoover, KC Cariappa, Rohan Kadam, Sharath BR (wk), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Avinash D, Vinay Sagar, MB Darshan, Utham Aiyappa, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Desmond Antony

Bengaluru Blasters: Rishi Bopanna, LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Kranthi Kumar, Kumar LR, Ronit More, Pradeep T, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aniruddha Joshi

