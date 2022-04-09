SS vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 match, April 10, 12:00 AM IST

SS vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Saffron Strikers and Bay Leaf Blasters: Saffron Strikers will have a go at Bay Leaf Blasters on Sunday, April 10 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. The two teams have enjoyed similar outings in the league so far. They have featured in three games each, winning two and losing one match.

Saffron Strikers couldn’t make an impact in their opening match as they were beaten by Nutmeg Warriors by 34 runs. However, the team was quick to make amends. The players soon found their rhythm and they won their next two games against Clove Challengers and Ginger Generals. Bowlers have been the standout performer for the team.

Bay Leaf Blasters also lost their one game at the hands of Nutmeg Warriors by nine wickets. The made found its way back to the winning ways in its last match against Cinnamon Pacers. Blasters chased 95 runs in their allotted ten overs on the back of a 45-run knock by Kavem Hodge.

Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Bay Leaf Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs BLB Telecast

Saffron Strikers vs Bay Leaf Blasters game will not be telecast in India

SS vs BLB Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SS vs BLB Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 12:00 AM IST on April 10, Sunday.

SS vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jelani George

Vice-Captain - Roland Cato

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence

Batters: Dillon Douglas, Devon Smith, Jelani George

All-rounders: Mickel Joseph, Ryan John, Kavem Hodge

Bowlers: Darius Martin, Richard Rogers, Sherman Lewis, Kem Charles

SS vs BLB Probable XIs:

Saffron Strikers: Dillon Douglas, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Clint Chasteau, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Kem Charles, Jevon Andrew, Nicoby John, Jelani George, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas

Bay Leaf Blasters: Nickozi St.Hillaire, Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Clint Croney, Amikel Dubissette, Sherman Lewis, Richard Rogers, Nelon Pascal, Alvin Ramnauth, Jerlani Robinson, Kavem Hodge

