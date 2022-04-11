SS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 match, April 12, 12:00 AM IST

SS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Saffron Strikers and Clove Challengers:

Saffron Strikers will have a go at Clove Challengers on Tuesday, April 12 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. The two teams have enjoyed contrasting outings in the league so far.

Saffron Strikers are second in the points table. The team has featured in a total of five games in the competition, winning three and losing two matches. Strikers looked good in their last game as they scored a convincing win over Clove Challengers by eight wickets. Josh Thomas took a three-wicket haul to restrict the opposition team to 45 runs.

Clove Challengers are yet to open their accounts in the competition. They have lost all four matches to occupy the last place in the standings. They lost to Nutmeg Warriors in their most recent encounter by five wickets as they could score only 78 runs while batting first.

Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Clove Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs CC Telecast

Saffron Strikers vs Clove Challengers game will not be telecast in India.

SS vs CC Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SS vs CC Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 12:00 AM IST on April 12, Tuesday.

SS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dillon Douglas

Vice-Captain - Ronald Ettienne

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence

Batters: Dillon Douglas, Nicoby John, Teddy Bishop

All-rounders: Ronald Ettienne, Ryan John, Mickel Joseph,

Bowlers: Josh Thomas, Darius Martin, Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph

SS vs CC Probable XIs:

Saffron Strikers: Jelani George, Nicoby John, Lendon Lawrence, Heron Campbell, Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Kem Charles, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Ryan John (c), Jevon Andrew

Clove Challengers: Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Darron Nedd, Ronald Ettienne (c), Cyprian Forsyth, Casimir Thomas, Dennis Narayan, Jeron Noel, Kelton Cadoo, Rickie Alexander, Imran Joseph

