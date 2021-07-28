SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s TNPL 2021 match 122, July 28, 3:30 pm IST

SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s TNPL 2021 between Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies: Salem Spartans will lock horns with the Chepauk Super Gillies in match no.12 of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 tournament on Wednesday, July 28. The game will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

After their first game was washed out due to rain, the Salem Spartans registered their first win of the tournament against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 16 runs in their second match of the tournament.

On the other hand, two-time champions Chepauk Super Gillies also had a washout in their opening fixture. However, in the following league match, they succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of the Nellai Royal Kings.

Narayan Jagadeesan’s Super Gillies have struggled with both their batting and bowling in the first game. They will ensure to make a strong comeback in Tuesday’s match. Meanwhile, the Spartans are in good form in both departments and with momentum on their side, they will start this contest as favourites.

Ahead of the match between Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs CSG Telecast

The Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

SS vs CSG Live Streaming

The match between SS vs CSG is available to be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SS vs CSG Match Details

The match will be played between at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Wednesday, July 28, at 3:30 pm IST.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

Vice-Captain: S Abhishiek

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Akshay Srinivasan, Kaushik Gandhi, Daryl Ferrario, S Abhishiek

All-rounders: Rajagopal Sathish, Vijay Shankar, RS Jaganath Sinivas

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, D Rahul, Ganeshan Periyaswamy

SS vs CSG Probable XIs:

Salem Spartans: Daryl Ferrario (C), KH Gopinath, Akshay Srinivasan, S Abhishek, Umashankar Sushil (WK), Vijay Shankar, B Praanesh, Ravi Karthikeyan, M Ganesh Moorthi, Murugan Ashwin, G Periyaswamy

Chepauk Super Gillies: Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Kaushik Gandhi (C), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, D Rahul, R Alexander

