SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for TNPL 2022 Match, July 19, Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem, 7:15 pm IST

SS VS CSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SS vs CSG Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 22 between Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies: Salem Spartans (SS) will be up against defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) in the 22nd match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium on July 19. The match will get underway at 7:15 pm IST.

Salem’s poor run of form continues as they had to face another defeat in their previous match against Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 32 runs. Salem Spartans bowlers did a commendable job to restrict ITT to 135 runs on a belter of a pitch. Veteran Daryl Ferrario bagged two crucial wickets. However, the batting let them down yet again as they struggled to chase down a modest total. Salem perished after scoring 103 runs. They are struggling at the bottom of the league table without a point to their name.

On the contrary, the defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies defeated Dindigul Dragons by 5 wickets in their previous encounter. The CSG bowling attack was on the money as they restricted DD to 138 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Sonu Yadav was the pick of the bowlers who bagged 2 wickets for 19 runs. Chasing a fairly easy target, skipper Kaushik Gandhi led from the front as he scored 44 runs off 38 balls to help CSG to register an impressive five-wicket victory. After losing the first two fixtures of the tournament, CSG seems to have gained their form and are currently on a three-match winning streak. They are currently fourth in the league rankings, with six points from the first five games of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs CSG Telecast

The match between Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

SS vs CSG Live Streaming

The match between Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

SS vs CSG Match Details

The SS VS CSG match will be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, July 19 at 7:15 pm IST.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Narayan Jagadeesan

Vice-Captain: Daryl Ferrario

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Kavin, Narayan Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Kaushik Gandhi, S Abhishek, Uthirasamy Sasidev

All-rounders: Daryl Ferrario, S Harish Kumar, Sonu Yadav

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Ramadoss Alexander, Sandeep Warrier

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Possible Starting XI:

Salem Sports Predicted Starting Line-up: Murugan Ashwin (c), Jafar Jamal, KH Gopinath, R Kavin (wk), Akshay Srinivasan, Daryl Ferrario, Pranav Kumar, S Abhishek, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, B Praneesh, M Ganesh Moorthi

Chepauk Super Gillies Predicted Starting Line-up: Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Kaushik Gandhi (c), Uthirasamy Sasidev, R Sonu Yadav, Rajgopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Radhakrishnan, Ramadoss Alexander, Sandeep Warrier

