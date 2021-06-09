SS vs GG Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match, June 9, 11:30 pm IST

SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals: In the 30th match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament, Saffron Strikers will lock horns with Ginger Generals. The game is scheduled to be played on June 09, Wednesday, at 11:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Saffron Strikers are enjoying a good ride in the T20 Championship as they are placed at the top of the points table. Strikers have emerged victorious in six out of nine games and have 13 points under their belt. In their last encounter. They defeated Bay Leaf Blasters in the Super Over.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, are sitting at third place with four victories and four losses. Their one match was washed out due to rain. Generals were outplayed by Cinnamon Pacers by 32 runs in their last match.

Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs GG Telecast

The Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals match will not be telecasted in India.

SS vs GG Live Streaming

The match between SS vs GG is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

SS vs GG Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 9 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 11:30 pm IST.

SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Benjamin Wavel

Vice-Captain- Kem Charle

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence, Matthew Anil

Batsmen: Nickozi St.Hillaire, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel

All-rounders: Ryan John, Kem Charles

Bowlers: Shermon Lewis, Jenson Phillip, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

SS vs GG Probable XIs:

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kendel George, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Shermon Lewis, Laurie Williams, Jenson Phillip, John Olive

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

