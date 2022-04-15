SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 match, April 15, 9:15 PM IST

SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals: The reverse clash between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals will be played on April 15, Friday at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. In their first encounter against each other, Saffron Strikers thumped Ginger Generals by eight wickets.
The opening pair of Kimani Melius and Johann Jeremiah scored 28 runs each as Generals posted 80 runs on the scoreboard in their allotted ten overs. The total wasn’t enough for the bowlers to defend as the Strikers won the game in 6.4 overs. Mickel Joseph emerged as the top run-getter for his team with a knock of not out 36 runs.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
Speaking about their overall performance, Ginger Generals are third in the points table. They have won four of their seven league matches. Saffron Strikers have also played seven league games so far, but they lost four games. With six points, the team is fourth in the points table.
Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals, here is everything you need to know:
SS vs GG Telecast
Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals game will not be telecast in India.
SS vs GG Live Streaming
The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
SS vs GG Match Details
The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 9:15 PM IST on April 15, Friday.
SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Dillon Douglas
Vice-Captain - Kimani Melius
Suggested Playing XI for SS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Samuel Charles
Batters: Nicoby John, Dillon Douglas, Roland Cato, Kimani Melius
All-rounders: Ryan John, Johann Jeremiah, Kimo Peters
Bowlers: Kem Charles, Darius Martin, Redhead Nicklaus
SS vs GG Probable XIs:
Saffron Strikers: Jelani George, Lendon Lawrence (wk), Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Heron Campbell, Nicoby John, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Jevon Andrew, Kem Charles
Ginger Generals: Adrian Thomas, Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), Mc Donald Daniel, Charles Reynold, Samuel Charles (wk), Kimo Peters, Redhead Nicklaus, Edward Larry, George Keone
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here