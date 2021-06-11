SS vs GG Dream11 Prediction And Tips For Today: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 11, 7:00 pm IST Friday

SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals: In the 3rd place playoff match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament, Saffron Strikers will lock horns with Ginger Generals. The game is scheduled to be played on June 11, Friday, at 07:00 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Saffron Strikers enjoyed a good ride in the T10 Championship as they finished at the top of the points table. Strikers emerged victorious in seven out of ten league games. In their last encounter, Nutmeg Warriors caused a major upset as they defeated Saffron Strikers by 28 runs.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, could secure victory in just four out of ten league matches. They are placed at the third position on the points table. Generals will be entering the contest against Saffron Strikers on the back of a defeat against Cinnamon Pacers by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs GG Telecast

The Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals match will not be telecast in India.

SS vs GG Live Streaming

The match between SS vs GG is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

SS vs GG Match Details

The 3rd place playoff match will be played on Friday, June 11 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 07:00 pm IST.

SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Benjamin Wavel

Vice-Captain - Kem Charles

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence, Matthew Anil

Batsmen: Nickozi St.Hillaire, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel

All-rounders: Ryan John, Kem Charles

Bowlers: Shermon Lewis, Jenson Phillip, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

SS vs GG Probable XIs

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kendel George, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Shermon Lewis, Laurie Williams, Jenson Phillip, John Olive

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

