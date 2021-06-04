SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 4, 9:30 pm IST

SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals: In the 14th match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament, Saffron Strikers will lock horns with Ginger Generals. The game is scheduled to be played on June 4, Friday, at 09:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. Ginger Generals and Saffron Strikers have experienced similar rides in the competition thus far.

Both Strikers and Generals have won two league matches while losing as many in the Championship thus far. While Saffron Strikers are sitting at the second position on the points table,Ginger Generals are a place below due to a low net run rate.

Entering the contest, both Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals will be low on confidence as they lost their last matches against Bay Leaf Blasters and Cinnamon Pacers,respectively.

Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Ginger Generals; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs GG Telecast

The Saffron Strikers vs Ginger Generals match will not be telecasted in India.

SS vs GG Live Streaming

The match between SS vs GG is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

SS vs GG Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 4 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

SS vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roland Cato

Vice-Captain: Ryan John

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence, Matthew Anil

Batsmen: Nickozi St.Hillaire, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel

All-rounders: Ryan John, Kem Charles

Bowlers: Shermon Lewis, Jenson Phillip, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

SS vs GG Probable XIs

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kendel George, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Shermon Lewis, Laurie Williams, Jenson Phillip, John Olive

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

