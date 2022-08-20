SS vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 Match

The laggards of the Maharaja Trophy T20 points table, Shivamogga Strikers will be clashing against Mangalore United on Saturday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both the teams need to bounce back in the league to keep their playoff chances alive.

Mangalore United looked good in the beginning as they won their first three matches. However, the team needs to regroup. They will be walking into the Saturday game with just one victory from the last five matches. The bowlers have let the team down by not giving any fight to the opposition batters. With four wins from eight games, the United are second-last in the standings.

On the other hand, Shivamogga Strikers are languishing at the bottom with seven losses and one victory. Their most recent defeat came against the Hubli Tigers by eight wickets as they failed to defend a score of 146 runs. The team needs to win all its remaining league matches to make it to the top four.

Ahead of the match between Shivamogga Strikers and Mangalore United, here is everything you need to know:

SS vs MU Telecast

Shivamogga Strikers vs Mangalore United game will not be telecast in India

SS vs MU Live Streaming

Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SS vs MU Match Details

SS vs MU match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium at 3:00 PM IST on August 20, Saturday.

SS vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Stallin Hoover

Vice-Captain – Abhinav Manohar

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs MU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sharath BR

Batters: Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Avinash D, Krishnappa Gowtham, Stallin Hoover

Bowlers: HS Sharath, KC Cariappa, Muralidhara Venkatesh

SS vs MU Probable XIs

Shivamogga Strikers: Shreyas BM, KC Cariappa, Sharath BR(w), Stallin Hoover, Rohan Kadam, Avinash D, Krishnappa Gowtham(c), Rajvir Wadhwa, Utham Aiyappa, Chaitanya S, Krishnamurthy Siddharth

Mangalore United: Sujay Sateri(w), HS Sharath, Ravikumar Samarth(c), Macneil Hadley Noronha, Nikin Jose, Aneeshwar Gautam, Abhinav Manohar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shashi Kumar K, Yashovardhan Parantap, Muralidhara Venkatesh

