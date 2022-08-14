SS vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Shivamogga Strikers vs Mysore Warriors, August 14, Mysore, 3 PM IST

SS vs MW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s (August 14) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Shivamogga Strikers and Mysore Warriors: It’s a super Sunday encounter in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 as the Shivamogga Strikers take the field against the Mysore Warriors. The thrilling contest will unfold at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Shivamogga Strikers have had a terrible start, losing all of their games so far. The Krishnappa Gowtham-led side is struggling at the bottom of the points table and are yet to find their footing in the competition. Apart from opener Rohan Kadam, none of the batters have made any impact on the batting front. The Strikers really need to pull up their socks before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, the Mysore Warrior’s performance in the tournament has nothing to write home about either. With two wins and as many defeats, the Warriors are currently placed at the fifth position in the standings. Similar to the Strikers, it has been pretty much a one-man show as skipper Karun Nair has carried the batting on his shoulders. All-rounder Shubhang Hedge has been good with the ball, scalping 7 wickets in the competition.

Both sides will be looking to turn their fortunes around and secure a crucial win in the upcoming encounter.

Ahead of the match between Shivamogga Strikers and Mysore Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs MW Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Shivamogga Strikers and Mysore Warriors will not be telecast in India.

SS vs MW Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Shivamogga Strikers and Mysore Warriors will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SS vs MW Match Details

The SS vs MW match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Sunday, August 14, at 3:00 pm IST.

SS vs MW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karun Nair

Vice-Captain: Shubhang Hegde

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nihal Ullal, Vinay Sagar

Batters: Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Shubhang Hegde, S Shivaraj

Bowlers: Smaran R, Utham Aiyappa, Lochan Appanna

Shivamogga Strikers vs Mysore Warriors Possible XIs

Shivamogga Strikers Predicted Line-up: Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vinay Sagar (wk), Stallin Hoover, Avinash D, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Rajvir Wadhwa, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Smaran R, Utham Aiyappa

Mysore Warriors Predicted Line-up: Karun Nair (c), Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde, Nihal Ullal (wk), S Shivaraj, Naga Bharath, Vidyadhar Patil, Aditya Goyal, Prateek Jain, Lochan Appanna

