SS vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, August 05, 7:30 PM IST

SS vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings: The 23rd match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will see Nellai Royal Kings locking horns with Salem Spartans. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the thriller on August 05, Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST. Since TNPL 2021 is heading towards its business days, both Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings need to pull their socks up and produce a terrific show on Thursday.

Salem Spartans are the wooden-spooners of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 points table. They could secure victory in just one out of five league games. Spartans lost three matches while their first game against Lyca Kovai Kings was abandoned due to rain.

Nellai Royal Kings, on the other hand, are currently at sixth place on the points table. The Royal Kings have five points in their kitty with two victories, two losses, and one abandoned match. They are coming into the contest against Salem Spartans after winning their last game against Dindigul Dragons by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs NRK Telecast

The Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

SS vs NRK Live Streaming

The SS vs NRK game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SS vs NRK Match Details

The match between Salem Spartans and Nellai Royal Kings will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 05, Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

SS vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Vijay Shankar

Vice-Captain- Baba Aparajith

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs NRK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Baba Indrajith

Batsmen: Daryl Ferrario, Baba Aparajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Abishiek

All-rounders: Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Athisayaraj Davidson, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Ganesh Moorthi

SS vs NRK Probable XIs:

Salem Spartans: Akshay Srinivasan, Umashankar Sushil(wk), TD Lokesh Raj, M Ganesh Moorthi, Vijay Shankar, Ravi Karthikeyan, Rathnam AVR, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Murugan Ashwin, Daryl Ferrario, Abishiek

Nellai Royal Kings: Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith(wk), Sanjay Yadav, Arjun Murhty, Jitendra Kumar CH, H Trilok Nag, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Baba Aparajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan R, NS Harish

