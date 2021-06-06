SS vs NW Dream11 Prediction And Today’s Match Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Spice Isle T10 2021, June 6, 11:30 pm IST Sunday

SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors: In the 21st match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament, Saffron Strikers will lock horns with Nutmeg Warriors. The game is scheduled to be played on June 06, Sunday, at 11:30 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Saffron Strikers are deemed as the favorites to win the match against Nutmeg Warriors as they are proudly sitting at the top of the points table. Strikers have thus far managed to secure victory in three league fixtures while losing as many. In their last encounter, they emerged victorious against Ginger Generals by 40 runs.

Nutmeg Warriors, on the other hand, are positioned at the fourth slot on the points table with just two wins from six games. Warriors registered a victory in their last match against Bay Leaf Blasters by 43 runs.

Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs NW Telecast

The Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors match will not be telecast in India.

SS vs NW Live Streaming

The match between SS vs NW is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

SS vs NW Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, June 6 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 11:30 PM IST.

SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Andre Fletcher

Vice-Captain - Ryan John

Playing XI for SS vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence

Batsmen: Nickozi St.Hillaire, Seandell Regis, Alex Moses

All-rounders: Ryan John, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Donald McDonald

Bowlers: Shermon Lewis, Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus

SS vs NW Probable XIs

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kendel George, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Shermon Lewis, Laurie Williams, Jenson Phillip, Alex Moses

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Donald Mc Donald, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph, Jevon Andrew (wk), Dane Murray, Josh Thomas

