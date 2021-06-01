​SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Spice Isle T10 2021 Match 4, June 1 7:00 PM IST

SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors Spice Isle T10 2021: The fourth match of the inaugural edition of the Spice Isle T10 2021 tournament will see the Saffron Strikers (SS) lock horns against Nutmeg Warriors (NW) on Tuesday, June 1. The game is scheduled to be played at 07:00 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Both sides head into this fixture on the back of wins in their opening matches. The Strikers won theirs by nine-wickets against the Clove Challengers,while the Warriors beat Cinnamon Pacers by 10-wickets. However, the Strikers currently sit at the top of the Spice Isle T10 points table due to better net-run-rate (3.323), where as the Warriors are at third with 1.257 NRR.

Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs NW Telecast

Not televised in India.

SS vs NW Live Streaming

The match between SS vs NW is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

SS vs NW Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 1 at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

SS vs NW captain, vice-captain

Captain: Samuel Charles

Vice-Captain: Ryan John

SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Samuel Charles

Batsmen: Nickozi St. Hillaire, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis,

All-rounders: Ryan John, Isaiah Simon, Kem Charles

Bowlers: Jenson Phillip, Josh Thomas, Dane Murray, Shermon Lewis

SS vs NW Probable XIs

Saffron Strikers: Ryan John, Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher, Samuel Charles (WK), Akeem Alexis, Nealon Francois, Donald McDonald, Riddick Hayling, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Dane Murray

