SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 10, 7:00 pm IST

SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors: In the 31st match of the ongoing Spice Isle T10 tournament, Saffron Strikers will lock horns with Nutmeg Warriors. The game is scheduled to be played on June 10, Thursday, at 07:00 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Saffron Strikers are deemed as the favorites to win the match against Nutmeg Warriors. The last time when the two teams were up against each other, Saffron registered a comprehensive victory by six wickets.

Saffron Strikers are proudly sitting at the top of the points table with seven victories and two losses. In their last encounter, they emerged victorious against Ginger Generals by 19 runs.

Nutmeg Warriors, on the other hand, have succumbed to a torrid outing as they could secure victory in just four out of ten league games. Warriors are positioned at the fourth slot on the points table. In their last encounter, they registered a victory in their last match against Bay Leaf Blasters by three wickets.

Ahead of the match between Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs NW Telecast

The Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors match will not be telecast in India.

SS vs NW Live Streaming

The match between SS vs NW is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

SS vs NW Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

SS vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Nickozi St.Hillaire

Vice-Captain - Akeem Alexis

Playing XI for SS vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence

Batsmen: Nickozi St.Hillaire, Seandell Regis, Alex Moses

All-rounders: Ryan John, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis, Donald McDonald

Bowlers: Shermon Lewis, Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus

SS vs NW Probable XIs

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kendel George, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Shermon Lewis, Laurie Williams, Jenson Phillip, Alex Moses

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Donald Mc Donald, Riddick Hayling, Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus, Sheldon Joseph, Jevon Andrew (wk), Dane Murray, Josh Thomas

