SS vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction For TNPL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, July 21, 7:15 PM IST

SS vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Salem Spartans and Ruby Trichy Warriors: In the 24th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, Salem Spartans will have a go at Ruby Trichy Warriors. The match will be conducted at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium on Thursday.

Ruby Trichy Warriors looked good in the opening game by defeating Dindigul Dragons by eight wickets. However, following the victory, they lost all their four league matches. Bowlers have been the main culprit for the franchise as they have consistently conceded over 160 runs in 20 overs. Warriors are coming into the Thursday match after getting hammered by Nellai Royal Kings by 66 runs.

Salem Spartans are also going through a lean patch. The team is languishing as the wooden-spooner with five losses. Spartans will be aiming for their first victory on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between the Salem Spartans and Ruby Trichy Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

SS vs RTW Telecast

Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SS vs RTW Live Streaming

The SS vs RTW fixture will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

SS vs RTW Match Details

Salem Spartans and Ruby Trichy Warriors will play against each other at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium at 7:15 PM IST on July 21, Thursday.

SS vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Daryl Ferrario

Vice-Captain: Ravi Karthikeyan

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Adithya Ganesh, Amith Sathvik

Batters: Murali Vijay, Hari Gopinath, S Abhishek

All-rounders: Daryl Ferrario, Ajay Krishna, Ravi Karthikeyan

Bowlers: Rahil Shah, Murugan Ashwin, P Saravana-Kumar.

SS vs RTW Probable XIs

Salem Spartans: MG Moorthi, Hari Gopinath, Jafar Jamal, Akshay Srinivasan, Daryl Ferrario, Ravi Karthikeyan, Murugan Ashwin (c), Kishoor, G Periyaswamy, S Abhishek, S Ganesh (wk)

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Amith Sathvik V P, Murali Vijay, S Santosh Shiv, Nidhish Rajagopal, Gohulmoorthi S, P Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah, Ajay Krishna, Ganesh R, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Antony Dhas

