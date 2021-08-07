SS vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Shriram TNPL T20, August 7, 7:30 PM IST

SS vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers Shriram TNPL T20: Salem Spartans will lock horns with Siechem Madurai Panthers in the 26th match of the TNPL 2021. The outing is scheduled for Saturday, August 7 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The outing fixture will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

Spartans are presently at the last spot of the point table with only three points from six matches. Siechem Madurai Panthers have been on the winning end of two matches from six matches and have a total of five points. Spartans are out of the race for Play Offs but Siechem Madurai Panthers still have a chance to make it to the next round. Panthers are placed at the fifth spot with a total of five points from six matches,while Spartans have three points from six matches

All details you need to know about Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers match:

SS vs SMP Telecast

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers match will not be televised in India.

SS vs SMP Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed at the Fancode app or website. Apart from that the viewers can also watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

SS vs SMP Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 7 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

SS vs SMP captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Arun Karthik

Vice-Captain: NS Chaturved

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Arun Karthik, P Praveen Kumar

Batsmen – NS Chaturved, Akshay Srinivasan, S Abhishiek

All-rounders – Jagatheesan Kousik, V Shankar

Bowlers – M Ashwin, Kiran Akash, Periyaswamy, B Rocky

SS vs SMP Probable XIs:

Salem Spartans: P Praveen Kumar, R Mithun, Rohit Ramalingam, R Silambarasan, Kiran Akash, B Rocky, Arun Karthik, K Rajkumar, Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved, and Jagatheesan Kousik

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Sunil Sam, S Abhishiek, M Ashwin, M V Shankar, Amit Sathvik, K Mukunth, Nidish Rajagopal, Sumant Jain, Periyaswamy, Akash Sumra, and Akshay Srinivasan

