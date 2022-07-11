SS vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction: Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for SS vs SMP Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, SS vs SMP match 16, July 11, SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7:15 pm IST

SS VS SMP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SS vs SMP Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 16 between Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers:

The Salem Spartans (SS) will play the Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) in the 16th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 (TNPL) at SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The match will begin at 7:15 pm IST on Monday, July 11.

Salem Spartans were defeated by Lyca Kovai Kings by 8 wickets in their most recent encounter, despite opener Hari Gopinath blasting 41 runs off just 18 deliveries. They lost both of their first two games and are presently at the bottom of the league table with no points in their kitty.

On the contrary, the Siechem Madurai Panthers registered a thumping victory by 7 wickets over the Dindigul Dragons. They are presently second in the league rankings, with 6 points after the first four games. With 216 runs, including a century against Nellai Royal Kings, SMP’s wicket-keeper batter Arun Karthik is the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Both sides will be looking to win this crucial encounter. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers; here is everything you need to know:

SS vs SMP Telecast

The match between Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

SS vs SMP Live Streaming

The match between Salem Spartans and Siechem Madurai Panthers will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

SS vs SMP Match Details

The SS VS SMP match will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Monday, July 11, at 7:15 pm IST.

SS vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arun Karthik

Vice-Captain: NS Chaturved

Suggested Playing XI for SS vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Kavin, Arun Karthik

Batsmen: KH Gopinath, Thalaivan Sargunam, NS Chaturved

All-rounders: Jagatheesan Kousik, Daryl Ferrario, Sunny Sandhu

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Aushik Srinivas

Salem Spartans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Possible Starting XI:

Salem Sports Predicted Starting Line-up: Murugan Ashwin (c), Jafar Jamal, KH Gopinath, R Kavin (wk), Akshay Srinivasan, Daryl Ferrario, Pranav Kumar, S Abhishek, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, B Praneesh, M Ganesh Moorthi

Siechem Madurai Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Arun Karthik (wk), Thalaivan Sargunam, B Anirudh Sita Ram, NS Chaturved (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, V Gowtham, Ayush-M, Sunny Sandhu, Varun Chakravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, R Mithun

