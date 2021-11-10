SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Big Bash League 2021, November 10 11:20 am IST

SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match between Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Sydney Sixers Women will lock horns with Adelaide Strikers Women on Wednesday, November 10, at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia in the 40th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Sydney Sixers Women outclassed Hobart Hurricanes Women by 31 runs in their previous game, courtesy of some world-class bowling by Maitlan Brown and Nicole Bolton.

In their most recent fixture, Adelaide Strikers were beaten at the hands of Melbourne Stars Women by 37 runs. Adelaide Strikers Women have been the second-worst performer in WBBL this season. They have won just two games from their opening seven games.

Sydney Sixers Women, meanwhile, have had an average performance in the ongoing season of Australia’s domestic T20 league. They have recorded four wins, four losses in their opening nine games while one match had no result.

Here are all the details about today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 match between Sydney Sixers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women:

SS-W vs AS-W Telecast

The match between Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

SS-W vs AS-W Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app in India.

SS-W vs AS-W Match Details

The match between Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will be played on Wednesday, November 10 at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The SS-W vs AS-W match will start at 11:20 am (IST).

SS-W vs AS-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain: Alyssa Healy

SS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Megan Schutt

SS-W vs AS-W probable playing XI:

Sydney Sixers Women Possible Starting XI: Ellyse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (WK), Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Claire Moore, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Adelaide Strikers Women Possible Starting XI: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt, Amanda Wellington, Darcie Brown and Sarah Coyte

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here