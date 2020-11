SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 2020, Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Best Picks / SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Captain / SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Sydney Sixers Women will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 23rd match of the Rebel WBBL on Saturday at 10:10 am IST at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

SS-W have had an impressive season so far with three wins and two draws and are placed second on the points table, only behind Sydney Thunder Women in terms of run-rate. They will try to go for a big win here to bag the top spot. On the other hand, HB-W have won just one match in the tournament and are in sixth position. They grabbed their first win in their last match and will try to draw some confidence from that but it is not going to be an easy one here.

November 7 – 10:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Rebel WBBL 2020 SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women

Rebel WBBL 2020 SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women captain: Ellyse Perry

Rebel WBBL 2020 SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women vice-captain: Nicola Carey

Rebel WBBL 2020 SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Rebel WBBL 2020 SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women batsmen: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Maloney

Rebel WBBL 2020 SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women all-rounders: Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp

Rebel WBBL 2020 SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women bowlers: Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith, Belinda Vakarewa

SS-W vs HB-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Sydney Sixers Women playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes Women: Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Marizanne Kapp, Jodie Hicks, Dane van Niekerk, Hayley Silver-holmes, Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith

SS-W vs HB-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Hobart Hurricanes Women playing 11 against Sydney Sixers Women: Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall, Sasha Maloney, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn