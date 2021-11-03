SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For WBBL 2021, Match 29, Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, November 3, 7:55 AM IST

SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women: The 29th match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 will witness a clash between Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women on Wednesday, November 3. The WACA Stadium, in Perth will host the upcoming game which starts at 07:55 AM IST.

After enduring an uncertain period in the ongoing tournament, the Sydney Sixers made a tremendous turnaround with back-to-back wins in their last two games. The team led by Ellyse Perry head into this fixture on the back of a 44-run victory against Perth Scorchers Women last time out. They now have three wins from seven games so far and are in the third place in the WBBL 2021 points table.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, have won just two of their eight games, but have been pretty comfortably beaten in five games in this edition of the WBBL. They lost their previous game to Sydney Thunder Women by 37-runs on Sunday. It has been a disappointing campaign for Rachel Priest’s unit, who are placed seventh in the WBBL 2021 standings. They have failed to click as a unit in this WBBL season and will be under pressure coming into this match.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women; here is everything you need to know:

SS-W vs HB-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network will telecast the Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women game in India.

SS-W vs HB-W Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SS-W vs HB-W Match Details

The Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women match will be hosted at the WACA Stadium in Perth at 7:55 AM IST on Wednesday, November 3.

SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Vice-captain: Rachel Priest

Suggested Playing XI for SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Angela Reakes

Allrounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Ruth Johnston

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle, Tayla Vlaeminck

SS-W vs HB-W Probable XIs

Sydney Stars Women: Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Ruth Johnston, Rachel Priest (C, WK), Mignon du Preez, Nicola Carey, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa

