SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, October 24, 8:10 AM IST

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11, SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Latest Update, SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Win, SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 App, SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 2021, SS-W vs MR-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Live Streaming

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women:

Sydney Sixers Women will be facing Melbourne Renegades Women in the 15th match of the 2021 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021. Both the teams have delivered decent performances and will aim to add another two points to take an early lead in the competition.

Sydney Sixers Women got off to a dream start in the WBBL 2021 as they won two back-to-back games. Sydney defeated Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes in their first two games. However, the team stumbled in their third encounter as they lost to Melbourne Stars by 30 runs. With two victories, one loss, and one abandoned match, Sydney Sixers are second in the points table.

Just like Sydney Sixers Women, Melbourne Renegades Women also started on a winning note. Melbourne defeated Hobart Hurricanes but lost against Adelaide Strikers in their second game. Renegades will be eyeing a victory against Sydney to climb up the points table from sixth place.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women; here is everything you need to know:

SS-W vs MR-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women game in India.

SS-W vs MR-W Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

SS-W vs MR-W Match Details

Sydney Sixers Women will face Melbourne Renegades Women at the Aurora Stadium at 8:10 AM IST on October 24, Sunday.

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain- Alyssa Healy

Suggested Playing XI for SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Stella Campbell, Ellie Falconer

SS-W vs MR-W Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers Women: Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Shafali Verma, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Stella Campbell, Jade Allen, Claire Moore

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling, Evelyn Jones, Jess Duffin, Josephine Dooley(wk), Carly Leeson

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here