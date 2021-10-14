SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Big Bash League 2021, October 14, 02:10 pm IST

SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021 Match between Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: The 2021 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) is set to kick off on Thursday, with Ellyse Perry’s Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) squaring off against Meg Lanning-led Melbourne Stars Women (MS-W) in the tournament opener. The opening match of WBBL will take place at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday, and it is scheduled to begin at 02:10 pm (IST).

In the previous edition of the league, Melbourne Stars Women finished as runner-up and this time around, they will aim to go all the way. However, they will enter the tournament this year as a weaker side on paper compared to last year following the departure of their top English duo – Katherine Burnt and Natalie Sciver.

In contrast, the Ellyse Perry-led outfit has increased its firepower at the top of the order by signing Indian teenage sensation Shafali Verma.Shafali is expected to open Sydney Sixers’s innings this year alongside world-class Alyssa Healy.

In the head to head battle, Melbourne Stars are ahead as they won six games out of 12 matches in the past while one encounter was abandoned.

Here are all the details about today’s Women’s Big Bash League 2021match between Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars Women:

SS-W vs MS-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for SS-W vs MS-W match in India.

SS-W vs MS-W Live Streaming

The match between SS-W vs MS-W can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app in India.

SS-W vs MS-W Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, October 14 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The SS-W vs MS-W match will start at 02:10 pm (IST).

SS-W vs MS-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-Captain: Shafali Verma

SS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Nicole Bolton

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Gall

Bowlers: Stella Campbell, Annabel Sutherland, Linsey Smith

SS-W vs MS-W probable playing XI:

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted Playing XI: Ellyse Perry (captain), Alyssa Healy (wicket-keeper), Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Angela Reakes

Melbourne Stars Women Predicted Playing XI: Meg Lanning (captain), Linsey Smith, Tess Flintoff, Erin Osbourne, Nicole Faltum (wicket-keeper), Kimberley Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Maia Bouchier, Rhys McKenna, Georgia Gall

