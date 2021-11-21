SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, November 21, 4:45 AM IST

SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Sydney Sixers Women and Perth Scorchers Women: The 55th match of WBBL 22021 will see Sydney Sixers Women locking horns with Perth Scorchers Women at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 21, Sunday at 4:45 AM IST. Sydney Sixers Women and Perth Scorchers Women have enjoyed contrasting rides in the T20 Championship. Sydney Sixers are already out from the playoff race while Perth Scorchers have qualified for the second stage of the competition.

Sydney Sixers Women are languishing at the bottom of the points table. The team failed to live up to their reputation as they have won just four out of 13 league matches. Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, are atop the standings with eight wins from 13 fixtures.

This will be the second time that the two teams will be playing against each other. In the first game, Sydney scripted victory over Perth by 44 runs. Alyssa Healy led the attack for her team as she slammed 94 runs off 57 balls.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Sixers Women and Perth Scorchers Women; here is everything you need to know:

SS-W vs PS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women game in India.

SS-W vs PS-W Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Sixers Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

SS-W vs PS-W Match Details

Sydney Sixers Women will face Perth Scorchers Women at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 4:45 AM IST on November 21, Sunday.

SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain- Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for SS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Alana King, Lauren Cheatie, Lilly Mills

SS-W vs PS-W Probable XIs:

Sydney Sixers Women: Maitlan Brown, Angela Reakes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Stella Campbell, Emma Hughes, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatie

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chloe Piparo, Alana King, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Samantha Betts, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here