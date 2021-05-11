CRICKETNEXT

SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 May 11, 11:00 pm IST

Check here SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Choiseul Clay Pots. Also, check the schedule of the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Choiseul Clay Pots match.

SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Choiseul Clay Pots: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will face Choiseul Coal Pots for the second time in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 in the 24th match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Monday, May 11 from 11:00 pm IST.

Both the teams have performed fairly in the competition but entering the contest, Choiseul Coal Pots will have an edge over Soufriere Sulphur City Stars. The last time when the two teams locked horns against each other, Sulphur City Stars ended up on the wrong side of the result by eight wickets.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have featured in five matches in the league thus far. Out of five, they have won three matches and are placed at the second position on the points table. In their last outing, they managed to beat Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by 7 wickets.

Choiseul Coal Pots are not much behind of SSCS as they are placed at the third spot on the points table with two victories from three fixtures. In their last match in this series against Mon Repos Stars, Choiseul Coal Pots beat Mon Repos Stars by 8 wickets

Ahead of the match between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Choiseul Clay Pots; here is everything you need to know:

SSCS vs CCP Telecast

The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not being telecast in India.

SSCS vs CCP Live Streaming

The match between SSCS vs CCP is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

SSCS vs CCP Match Details

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Choiseul Clay Pots will face each other in the 24th match of the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The match will be played on Tuesday, May 11 at 11:00 pm (IST).

SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shani Mesmain

Vice-Captain: Audy Alexander

Suggested Playing XI for SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Julian Sylvester

Batsman: Audy Alexander, Junior Henry, Xytus Emmanuel

All-rounders: Alvinaus Simon, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson

Bowlers: Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Kervell Prospere, Wayne Prospere

SSCS vs CCP Probable XIs:

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Jervan Charles, Keither Prospere, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Tennacy Hippoltye (wk), Dalius Monrose, Julian Sylvester, Kervell Prospere, Xytus Emmanuel, Kevin Gassie

Choiseul Clay Pots: Valange St. Ange, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Jason Simon (wk), Bronte Bess (c) , Junior Henry, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Clem St. Rose

