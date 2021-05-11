- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 May 11, 11:00 pm IST
Check here SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Choiseul Clay Pots. Also, check the schedule of the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Choiseul Clay Pots match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 2:10 PM IST
SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Choiseul Clay Pots: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will face Choiseul Coal Pots for the second time in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 in the 24th match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Monday, May 11 from 11:00 pm IST.
Both the teams have performed fairly in the competition but entering the contest, Choiseul Coal Pots will have an edge over Soufriere Sulphur City Stars. The last time when the two teams locked horns against each other, Sulphur City Stars ended up on the wrong side of the result by eight wickets.
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have featured in five matches in the league thus far. Out of five, they have won three matches and are placed at the second position on the points table. In their last outing, they managed to beat Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by 7 wickets.
Choiseul Coal Pots are not much behind of SSCS as they are placed at the third spot on the points table with two victories from three fixtures. In their last match in this series against Mon Repos Stars, Choiseul Coal Pots beat Mon Repos Stars by 8 wickets
Ahead of the match between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Choiseul Clay Pots; here is everything you need to know:
SSCS vs CCP Telecast
The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not being telecast in India.
SSCS vs CCP Live Streaming
The match between SSCS vs CCP is available to be streamed live on FanCode.
SSCS vs CCP Match Details
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Choiseul Clay Pots will face each other in the 24th match of the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The match will be played on Tuesday, May 11 at 11:00 pm (IST).
SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Shani Mesmain
Vice-Captain: Audy Alexander
Suggested Playing XI for SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Julian Sylvester
Batsman: Audy Alexander, Junior Henry, Xytus Emmanuel
All-rounders: Alvinaus Simon, Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson
Bowlers: Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Kervell Prospere, Wayne Prospere
SSCS vs CCP Probable XIs:
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Jervan Charles, Keither Prospere, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Tennacy Hippoltye (wk), Dalius Monrose, Julian Sylvester, Kervell Prospere, Xytus Emmanuel, Kevin Gassie
Choiseul Clay Pots: Valange St. Ange, Alvinaus Simon, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Jason Simon (wk), Bronte Bess (c) , Junior Henry, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Clem St. Rose
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking