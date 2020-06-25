SSCS vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SSCS vs MAC Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
SSCS vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live streamed on FanCode
SSCS vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
June 25 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
SSCS vs MAC St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
SSCS vs MAC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Denzel James (VICE CAPTAIN)
SSCS vs MAC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chard Polius, Xytus Emmanuel (CAPTAIN), Shani Mesmain, Nean Deterville
SSCS vs MAC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Murgaran Shoulette, Denver Didier, Dalius Monrose
SSCS vs MAC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Zachary Edmund, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradely Tisson
SSCS vs MAC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Bradely Tisson, Xytus Emmanuel, Sanjay Pamphile, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Quint Mesmain, Tennacy Hippoltye, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose.
Mabouya Constrictors Murgaran Shoulette, Denzel James, Nean Deterville, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius, Maius Stanislaus, Shem Severin, Orey Changoo, Rick Smith, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste
