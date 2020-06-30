Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 June, 2020

1ST INN

PSV Hann Munden *

64/3 (7.2)

PSV Hann Munden
v/s
SC Europa Cricket
SC Europa Cricket

SC Europa Cricket elected to field

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 30,2020

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Best Picks / SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Captain / SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 30,2020

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

SSCS vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

SSCS vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

SSCS vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 31 –11:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

SSCS vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sabinus Emmanuel (CAPTAIN), Julian Sylvester

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Shervin Charles (VICE CAPTAIN), Keon Gaston, Merwin Wells, Shani Mesmain

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Hazel Charlery, Denver Didier

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Kevin Augustin, Dichege Henry, Bradely Tisson

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Bradely Tisson, Xytus Emmanuel, Sanjay Pamphile, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose.

Mon Repos Stars Shervin Charles, Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Hazel Charlery, Kevin Augustin, Garey Mathurin, Sadrack Descartes, Rohan Lesmond, Mervin Wells, Kendal Samuel, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry.

