EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 July, 2020

2ND INN

SC Europa Cricket

106/5 (10.0)

SC Europa Cricket
v/s
SG Findorff E.V
SG Findorff E.V*

42/0 (2.3)

SG Findorff E.V need 65 runs in 45 balls at 8.66 rpo

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Soufriere Sulphur City vs Stars South Castries Lions - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 2,2020

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Best Picks / SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Captain / SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Soufriere Sulphur City vs South Castries Lions - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 2,2020

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, South Castries Lions, South Castries Lions, South Castries Lions and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Soufriere Sulphur City, Babonneau Leatherbacks, South Castries Lions, Central Castries and Soufriere Sulphur City slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

SSCS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

SSCS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

SSCS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

July 2 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

SSCS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Julian Sylvester

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Ashley Hyppoltye, Shani Mesman

SSCS vs SC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Denver Didier, Alex Antonie (VICE CAPTAIN), Tonis Simon

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Bowlers: Bradley Tisson, Kester Charlermagne (CAPTAIN), Xavier Gabriel

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Soufriere Sulphur City Julian Sylvester, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradely Tisson, Kervell Prospere

South Castries Lions Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Daniel Baptiste

