SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Soufriere Sulphur City vs Stars South Castries Lions - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 2,2020

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, South Castries Lions, South Castries Lions, South Castries Lions and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Soufriere Sulphur City, Babonneau Leatherbacks, South Castries Lions, Central Castries and Soufriere Sulphur City slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
SSCS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
SSCS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
SSCS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
July 2 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
SSCS vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Julian Sylvester
SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Batsmen: Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Ashley Hyppoltye, Shani Mesman
SSCS vs SC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Denver Didier, Alex Antonie (VICE CAPTAIN), Tonis Simon
SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Bowlers: Bradley Tisson, Kester Charlermagne (CAPTAIN), Xavier Gabriel
SSCS vs SCL Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Soufriere Sulphur City Julian Sylvester, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradely Tisson, Kervell Prospere
South Castries Lions Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Kemron Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Daniel Baptiste
