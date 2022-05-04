SSD vs HS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS T10 Sweden 2022, May 4, 12:30 PM IST

SSD vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Seaside CC and Helsingborg Stars: Seaside CC and Helsingborg Stars will be fighting for four crucial points as they will take on each other in two back-to-back matches. The two games will be played on Wednesday, May 04 at the Landskrona Cricket Club.

Seaside CC got off to a poor start in the league by losing their first game to Jonkoping by eight wickets. The team made amends in the very next game as they defeated the same opposition by seven wickets. Seaside will hope to strengthen their batting unit as they will hope to continue the winning momentum.

Helsingborg Stars, on the other hand, need to make amends in the tournament at the earliest. Stars are yet to open their account in the competition as they lost all four league games. Helsinborg lost their first two matches against Goteborg Royals while their next two defeats came against Jonkoping.

Ahead of the match between Seaside CC and Helsingborg Stars, here is everything you need to know:

SSD vs HS Telecast

Seaside CC vs Helsingborg Stars game will not be telecast in India.

SSD vs HS Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SSD vs HS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 12:30 PM IST on May 04, Wednesday.

SSD vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Umair Chaudary

Vice-Captain: Suhas Shetty

Suggested Playing XI for SSD vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Harinder Koranga

Batters: Shafat Ali Syed, Davinder Singh, Umair Chaudary

All-rounders: Abinash Panda, Sachin Karunakar, Suhas Shetty

Bowlers: Aditya Arora, Anil Gadariya, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, Madhan Prabu Raman

SSD vs HS Probable XIs

Seaside CC: Sachin Karunakar, Praveen Kumar Jr, Arfan Arif, Rohit Singh, Harinder Koranga, Manuj Jadvest, Anil Gadariya, Mujtaba Hakim, Umair Chaudary, Shafat Ali Syed, Aditya Arora

Helsingborg Stars: Abinash Panda, Suhas Shetty, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Davinder Singh, Chandru Ganesan, Phani Pramod Kompella, Rohit Saproo, Madhan Prabu Raman, Rahul Trineth, Ganesh Krishnamoorthy, Sachin Shetty

