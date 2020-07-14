SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
July 14 – 1:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
SSD vs JKP ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team
SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ammar Zafar, Harinder Koranga
SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team Batsmen: Mokhtar Ghulami (CAPTAIN), Rubal Pathak, Muhammad Qasim, Arfan Arif
SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team All-rounders: Imam Shaik, Muhammad Ismail (VICE CAPTAIN)
SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team Bowlers: Sher Rahman, Mohit Dhir, Tafheem Masoodi
SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Seaside CC Rubal Pathak, Zahoor Sabir, Ammar Zafar, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Imam Shaik, Usman Sarwar, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora
Jonkoping CA Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Qasim, Riaz Khan, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Bhavya Patel, Rehman Babar, Sahargul Shirzad, Ahmad Sohail Zia, Mansoor Afzal
SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Seaside CC vs Jonkoping CA – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 14, 2020
SSD vs JKP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SSD vs JKP Dream11 Best Picks / SSD vs JKP Dream11 Captain / SSD vs JKP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
