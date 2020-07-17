SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Seaside CC vs Linkoping CC Semi-Final – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 17, 2020

SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
July 17 – 1:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Harinder Koranga
SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Batsmen: Rubal Pathak, Mokhtar Ghulami (CAPTAIN), Aamir Mushtaq
SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team All-rounders: Zawwar Hussain, Puneeth Ballakuray, Zahoor Sabir, Muhammad Moeez (VICE CAPTAIN)
SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Muhammad Arshad
Seaside CC Umair Chaudary (C), Mokhtar Ghulami, Rubal Pathak, Zahoor Sabir, Arfan Arif, Harinder Koranga (WK), Aditya Arora, Ashiq Hussain, Imam Shaik, Usman Sarwar, Zawwar Hussain.
Linkoping CC Ankit Naik (C), Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil (WK), Saad Khan, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuray, Muhammad Arshad, Imran Khan, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq.
