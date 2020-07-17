Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Seaside CC vs Linkoping CC Semi-Final – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 17, 2020

SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SSD vs LKP Dream11 Best Picks / SSD vs LKP Dream11 Captain / SSD vs LKP Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

July 17, 2020
SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Seaside CC vs Linkoping CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 17, 2020

SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

SSD vs LKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

SSD vs LKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SSD vs LKP ECS T10 Gothenburg Match Details

July 17 – 1:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg

SSD vs LKP ECS T10 Gothenburg My Dream11 Team

SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Harinder Koranga

SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Batsmen: Rubal Pathak, Mokhtar Ghulami (CAPTAIN), Aamir Mushtaq

SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team All-rounders: Zawwar Hussain, Puneeth Ballakuray, Zahoor Sabir, Muhammad Moeez (VICE CAPTAIN)

SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Muhammad Arshad

SSD vs LKP Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Seaside CC Umair Chaudary (C), Mokhtar Ghulami, Rubal Pathak, Zahoor Sabir, Arfan Arif, Harinder Koranga (WK), Aditya Arora, Ashiq Hussain, Imam Shaik, Usman Sarwar, Zawwar Hussain.

Linkoping CC Ankit Naik (C), Adeel Asghar, Bhushan Patil (WK), Saad Khan, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuray, Muhammad Arshad, Imran Khan, Adeel Shah, Aamir Mushtaq.

