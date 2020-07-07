SSK vs MCC Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Stockholm Super Kings vs Marsta CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 7, 2020

SSK vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 7. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
SSK vs MCC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka My Dream11 Team
SSK vs MCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Waqas Anis
SSK vs MCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Umair Muzamal, Bhargav Mahesh, Shyam Balasubramanian (VICE CAPTAIN)
SSK vs MCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Qaiser Ilyas (CAPTAIN), Sweed Ullah, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Kamaraj Kandasamy
SSK vs MCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Bilal Momand, Praveen Marani, Ganesh Prashanth
SSK vs MCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Stockholm Super Kings Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Kamaraj Kandasamy, Sembian Sundarapandian (WK), Praveen Marani, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Ganesh Prashanth, Venkat Natarajan, Charles Samuel, Pradeep Rao, Shyam Balasubramanian
Marsta CC Waqas Anis, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Waqas Haider, Hamid Mehmood, Bilal Momand, Faisal Iqbal, Qaiser Ilyas, Fahad Waqas.
