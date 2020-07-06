Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SSK vs SICC Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Stockholm Super Kings vs Stockholm International Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6, 2020

SSK vs SICC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SSK vs SICC Dream11 Best Picks / SSK vs SICC Dream11 Captain / SSK vs SICC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
SSK vs SICC Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Stockholm Super Kings vs Stockholm International Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6, 2020

SSK vs SICC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 6. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

SSK vs SICC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

SSK vs SICC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Match Details

July 6– 5:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm

SSK vs SICC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka My Dream11 Team

SSK vs SICC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sarmad Imtiaz (CAPTAIN)

SSK vs SICC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Rahul Gowthaman (VICE CAPTAIN), Bhargav Mahesh, Shyam Balasubramanian

SSK vs SICC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Naveed Anjum, Hassan Mehmood

SSK vs SICC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ganesh Prashanth, Bilal Muhammad, Praveen Marani

ALSO READ: European Cricket Series T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Live Streaming, Full Squads & Fixtures: All You Need to Know

SSK vs SICC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Stockholm Super Kings Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Gokul Balakrishnan, Sembian Sundarapandian (WK), Praveen Marani, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Ganesh Prashanth, Venkat Natarajan, Charles Samuel, Pradeep Rao, Shyam Balasubramanian.

Stockholm International Cricket Club Sarmad Imtiaz, Usman Afzal, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Azeem Akhtar, Naveed Anjum, Abrar Ahmad, Imran Syed, Bilal Muhammad, Zafar Malik, Hassan Mehmood.

