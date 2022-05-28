SSS vs BAW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Nature Isle T10 2022, May 29, 12 AM IST

SSS vs BAW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Barana Aute Warriors: Sari Sari Sunrisers and Barana Aute Warriors will lock horns for the second time in the Nature Isle T10 on May 29. Aute Warriors will have an edge on Sunday as they defeated Sari Sari in their previous game by eight wickets.

It was a dominating performance by captain Jervin Gian Benjamin as he hammered 61 runs off just 24 balls to help his team chase 110 runs in 8.3 overs. Speaking about the overall performance in the league, Barana Aute Warriors are second with just one loss from three league games. They lost their first game against Indian River Rowers but soon made a comeback.

On the other hand, Sari Sari Sunrisers are struggling in the league. They have lost as many as three games while winning just two matches. In their previous game, the team suffered a defeat against Valley Hikers by 59 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Barana Aute Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

SSS vs BAW Telecast

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Barana Aute Warriors game will not be telecast in India

SSS vs BAW Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SSS vs BAW Match Details

SSS vs BAW match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 12:00 AM IST on May 29, Sunday.

SSS vs BAW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Keyron Phillip

Vice-Captain: Joel Mingo

Suggested Playing XI for SSS vs BAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batters: Delroy Liverpool, Shamoy Williams, Cheston Dangleben

All-rounders: Fabien Benjamin, Joel Mingo, Keyron Phillip, Stephen Pascal

Bowlers: Mervin Matthew, Anil Fontaine, Romaine Paris

SSS vs BAW Probable XIs

Sari Sari Sunrisers: Keron James, Mikael Delsol, Cheston Dangleben, Joel Mingo, Keyron Phillip, Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin(c), Sebastien Brumant, Kirt Martin, Anil Fontaine, Romaine Paris

Barana Aute Warriors: Jeremy Issac, Mervin Matthew, Jervin Gian Benjamin(wk), Delroy Liverpool, Kurtney Anselm, Andy Matthew, Wayne Auguiste, Dylan Joseph, Shamoy Williams, Kishawn Viville, Fabien Benjamin

