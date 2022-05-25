SSS vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, May 25, 9:30 PM IST

SSS vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Champagne Reef Divers: Sari Sari Sunrisers will aim to open their account in the points table on Wednesday as they will have a faceoff with Champagne Reef Divers. Sari Sari Sunrisers haven’t played up to their reputation so far as they have lost both their league games.

Their first defeat came against BAW by eight wickets while in their next match they were beaten by TGS by two runs. Despite a loss against Titou Gorge Splashers, Sunrisers must have gained a lot of confidence from the fight they gave to the table-toppers. The team was almost successful in chasing a target of 96 runs, however, the lower middle-order batters lost their wickets quickly.

Champagne Reef Divers, on the other hand, have a victory and loss each to their name. After defeating VH in the first game, the team lost to IRR by ten wickets. It was a crushing defeat for the Champagne Reef Divers as Indian River Rowers chased 69 runs in 7.2 overs without losing any wicket.

Ahead of the match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Champagne Reef Divers, here is everything you need to know:

SSS vs CRD Telecast

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Champagne Reef Divers game will not be telecast in India.

SSS vs CRD Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SSS vs CRD Match Details

SSS vs CRD match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 9:30 PM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

SSS vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jedd Joseph

Vice-Captain: Jervon Raphael

Suggested Playing XI for SSS vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Casimir Benjamin

Batters: Jervon Raphael, Jedd Joseph, Mikael Delsol,

All-rounders: Esmel Lendor, Micah Joseph, Joel Mingo, Stephan Pascal

Bowlers: Lee Louisy, Kharmal Hamilton, Romaine Paris

SSS vs CRD Probable XIs

Sari Sari Sunrisers: Keron James, Cheston Dangleben, Joel Mingo, Kyron Phillip, Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin(c), Mikael Delsol, Sebastien Brumant, Kirt Martin, Anil Fontaine, Romaine Paris

Champagne Reef Divers: Adrian Matthew, Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Nicholas Bruno, Esmael Lendor, Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy, Joshua Sylvester, M Dafoe(wk), Micah Joseph

