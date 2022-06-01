SSS vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction: Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Champagne Reef Divers Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Nature Isle T10,2022 SSS vs CRD match, June 2, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, 12:00 am IST

SSS vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10,2022 match 10 between Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Champagne Reef Divers: The 26th match of the Dream11 Nature Isle T10, 2022 tournament will witness two of its giants, Sari Sari Sunrisers and Champagne Reef Divers taking on each other in a must-win game for both the teams. Winning just three out of their seven matches; Sari Sari Sunrisers are on the 5th position while the Champagne Reef Divers find themselves in the bottom of the table having lost 5 out of their 6 matches in the Dream11 Nature Isle T10. Both these teams will look to redeem themselves and try to put some wins under their belt.

SSS would be hoping that their star batsman Stephan Pascal will fire on all cylinders as he has done throughout the tournament scoring 215 runs at a scintillating strike rate of 158. Casimir Benjamin is another player on whom SSS would be banking to get a victory.

Micah Joseph would be the man to look out for from the CRD camp. The right handed batsman smashed 36 runs out of 17 balls in the previous match against IRR at a strike rate of 211.76

SSS vs CRD Live Streaming

Fancode

SSS vs CRD Match Details

The SSS vs CRD match will be played at Windsor Park Stadium, Roseau, Dominica on Thursday, June 2, at 12:00 am IST.

SSS vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jervon Raphael

Vice-Captain: Casimir Benjamin

Suggested Playing XI for SSS vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Casimir Benjamin, Melvin Defoe

Batsmen: Jervon Raphael, Cheston Dangleben, Mikael Delsol

All-rounders: Esmael Lendor, Micah Joseph, Joel Mingo

Bowlers: Kharmal Hamilton, Romaine Paris, Lee Louisy

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Champagne Reef Divers Possible Staring XI:

Sari Sari Sunrisers: Keron James, Joel Mingo, Casimir Benjamin(wk), Cheston Dangleben, Sebastien Brumant , Kyron Phillip, Romaine Paris, , Mikael Delsol, , Nickson Athanaze, Kirt Martin, Anil Fontaine

Micah Joseph(C) , , Esmael Lendor, Jahseon Alexander, Jervon Raphael ,Melvin Defoe(wk), Alvinison Jolly, Adrien Matthew, Nicholas Bruno, Kharmal Hamilton, Donald Clarke, Lee Louisy

