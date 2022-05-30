SSS vs IRR Dream11 Team Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 31, 12 AM IST

SSS vs IRR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Indian River Rowers: Sari Sari Sunrisers will face Indian Rivers Rowers for the second time in the Nature Isle T10 2022 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Sunrisers dominated Rowers in their last league game.

Batting first, Sunrisers scored 105 runs. Stephan Pascal was the top run-scorer for his team with 60 runs off 32 balls. Chasing the total, Rowers were restricted to 98 runs. Vincent Lewis was the lone warrior for his team with a knock of 33 from 16 balls.

Sari Sari Sunrisers are currently second-last in the points table. They have won three league games while losing four matches. Indian River Rowers are third in the standings with three wins and as many losses.

Ahead of the match between Sari Sari Sunrisers and Indian River Rowers, here is everything you need to know:

SSS vs IRR Telecast

Sari Sari Sunrisers vs Indian River Rowers game will not be telecast in India.

SSS vs IRR Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SSS vs IRR Match Details

SSS vs IRR match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 12:00 AM IST on May 31, Tuesday.

SSS vs IRR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Stephan Pascal

Vice-Captain: Clement Marcellin

Suggested Playing XI for SSS vs IRR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Dean Burton

Batters: Cheston Dangleben, Sherwin Labassiere, Rick James, Savio Anselm

All-rounders: Kyron Phillip, Stephan Pascal, Vincent Lewis

Bowlers: Clement Marcellin, Romaine Paris, Sebastien Brumant

SSS vs IRR Probable XIs

Sari Sari Sunrisers: Clyde Pierre-Louis, Stephan Pascal, Casimir Benjamin, Romaine Paris, Cheston Dangleben, Mikael Delsol, Keron James, Kirt Martin, Anil Fontaine, Kyron Phillip, Sebastien Brumant

Indian River Rowers: Jamarley Benjamin, Vincent Lewis (c), Rick James, Deon Burton, Sherlon George, Sherwin Labassiere, Tyrese LeBlanc, Joel Durand, Clement Marcellin, Garvin Marcellin, Savio Anselm

