'St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have won the Battle of Saints': Netizens have a field day as Dominic Drakes guides SKN to maiden CPL title

Dominic Drakes scored a quickfire 48 runs off 24 balls to take St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their maiden Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Wednesday night. They defeated Saint Lucia Kings by three wickets in the summit clash. Chasing 160 runs to claim the CPL title glory, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ start was not great as they lost both their openers for just 26 runs. In the end, it all came down to Drakes’ master class as he hammered Saint Lucia Kings all over the park before guiding his side to a scintillating victory in the last ball thriller.

Drakes’ heroics have also kept the internet busy as Twitterati heaped praises on the 23-year-old for his cool and composed demeanour in the high-pressure game.

“We have done it! Dominic Drakes has done it! St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are your 2021 CPL champions,” St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Tweeted from their official handle.

🏆 CPL'21 FINAL: SLK v SKNP 🏆We have done it!!!! DOMINIC DRAKES has done it!!!! ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS ARE YOUR, 2021 CPL CHAMPIONS ❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️#stkittsandnevis🇰🇳 #cplfinal #biggestpartyinsport #SLKvSKNP — SKNPatriots (@sknpatriots) September 15, 2021

“St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have won the Battle of Saints,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have won the Battle of Saints… https://t.co/ja8sYw1L8s— Sneha Singh (@Imsnehasingh) September 16, 2021

Jamaica Tallawahs also congratulated them on the win.

“Congratulations St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on a dream run and your first-ever CPL title! Absolutely deserving,” Tallawahs tweeted.

“One of the best CPL finals ever. Congratulations to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The victory sounds even better with the voice of Ian Bishop,” read another post on Twitter.

One of the best @CPL finals ever. Congratulations to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The victory sounds even better with the voice of @irbishi . pic.twitter.com/cqYtT5kI9t— Ratnadeep Sen (@ratna_deep_sen) September 15, 2021

“Sherfane Rutherford broke the cooler into two in excitement after his team St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the CPL,” wrote another cricket fanon Twitter.

Sherfane Rutherford broke the cooler into two in excitement after his team St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the CPL. pic.twitter.com/VtHWnVQHdg— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 15, 2021

Moving on to the final:

Batting first, riding on Rahkeem Cornwall’s 43 runs off 32 balls, Roston Chase’s 43 runs off 40 balls and Keemo Paul’s 39 runs off 21 balls, St Lucia Kings posted a modest total of 159/7 in front of SKN.

The respectable total of 160 started looking mammoth after St Kitts lost Chris Gayle (0 runs off 4 balls) and Evin Lewis (6 runs off 6 balls) early in the game.

After two early wickets, Joshua da Silva and Rutherford steadied SKN’s innings by putting up a 45-run stand.

And in the end, Dominic Drakes finished the match in style.

