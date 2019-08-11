St Lucia Stars Axed from Caribbean Premier League

St Lucia Stars will not feature in the 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), after chief organisers CPL Limited terminated the participation agreement with the franchise's operators Royal Sports Club LLC.
As a result, Royal Sports Club no longer holds the right to operate a team to compete in this year's CPL, which will bowl off on September 4.
“On 7 August 2019, CPL Limited terminated the participation agreement between it and Royal Sports Club, LLC, the entity that operated the St Lucia Stars franchise. As a result of that termination, Royal Sports Club, LLC no longer has the right to operate a team to compete in the Caribbean Premier League tournament, and the St Lucia Stars will not be participating in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League, which begins on 4 September 2019,” a CPL media release said.
It is believed that non-payment of dues and salary to several of their players was the reason behind axing St Lucia Stars
"CPL Limited is in the process of establishing and operating a new franchise to be based in St Lucia that will participate in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League,” the release added.
St Lucia Stars, formerly St Lucia Zouks, have never won the CPL since the tournament's inception in 2013.
The 2019 team comprised of former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, WI players John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher, Andre McCarthy and Chris Barnwell, as well as Rakheem Cornwall, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga and Australia's Fawad Ahmed.
