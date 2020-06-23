Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

St Lucia T20 Blast 2020: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

St Lucia T20 Blast Full Schedule: Check St Lucia T20 Blast Live Streaming/ St Lucia T20 Blast When and Where to Watch/ St Lucia T20 Blast Today Match/ St Lucia T20 Blast Live Score /St Lucia T20 Blast Scorecard/ St Lucia T20 Blast Results / St Lucia T20 Blast Fixtures

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2020, 8:41 PM IST
St Lucia T20 Blast 2020: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphur City placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries Mindhood and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7. former West Indian skipper Daren Sammy and explosive opener Johnson Charles are reportedly set to be part of it.

St Lucia T20 Blast Live Streaming Details

FanCode App

St Lucia T20 Blast 2020 Full Schedule

23rd June

Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur City --10:00 PM IST

24th June

Mabouya Constrictors vs Mon Repos Stars --12:00 AM IST

Babonneu Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindhood --10:00 PM IST

25th June

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Mon Repos Stars --12:00 AM IST

Soufriere Sulphur City vs Mabouya Constrictors --10:00 PM IST

26th June

Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions --12:00 AM IST

Central Castries Mindhood vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters --10:00 PM IST

27th June

Women's Match 1 --07:30 PM IST

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Laborie Bay Royals --12:00 AM IST

Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mabouya Constrictors --10:00 PM IST

28th June

Babboneu vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters --12:00 AM IST

Mabouya Constrictors vs South Castries Lions --10:00 PM IST

29th June

Central Castries Mindhood vs Laborie Bay Royals --12:00 AM IST

Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars --10:00 PM IST

30th June

Babboneu vs Vieux Fort North Raiders --12:00 AM IST

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Laborie Bay Royals --10:00 PM IST

1st July

Soufriere Sulphur City vs Mon Repos Stars --12:00 AM IST

Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries Lions --10:00 PM IST

2nd July

Babonneau vs Laborie Bay Royals --12:00 AM IST

South Castries Lions vs Soufriere Sulphur City --10:00 PM IST

3rd July

Veterans Match 1 --07:30 PM IST

Super 4: 1st Group A vs 2nd Group B --10:00 PM IST

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindhood --12:00 AM IST

4th July

Womens Match 2 --07:30 PM IST

Super 4: 2nd Group A vs 1st Group B --12:00 AM IST

Super 4: 1st Group A vs 2nd Group A --10:00 PM IST

5th July

Veterans Match 2 --07:30 PM IST

Super 4: 1st Group B vs 2nd Group A --10:00 PM IST

Super 4: 2nd Group A vs 2nd Group B --12:00 AM IST

6th July

Super 4: 2nd Group A vs 2nd Group B --12:00 AM IST

Semifinal 1 --10:00 PM IST

7th July

Women's Match 3 --07:30 PM IST

3rd Place playoff --10:00 PM IST

Semifinal 2 --12:00 AM IST

8th July

The Final --12:00 AM IST

St Lucia T20 Blast Full Squads

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Altenor Linus, Abraham Steven, Charles Jevon, Thomas Caleb, Anthony Kissinger, Pierre Tristan, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Henry Quaine, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Wilfred Isiah and Elizee Graig.

Central Castries Mindhood: Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

Choiseul Clay Pots: Audy Alexander, Clem St. Rose, Jason Simon, Vince Smith, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Quincy St. Rose, Nick Joseph, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, , Bronte Bess, Junior Henry and Sky Laffeuille.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

Mabouya Constrictors: Christian Ange, Dale Smith, Denzel James, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Rick Smith, Randal Rithal, Murgaran Shoulette, Maius Stanislaus, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Lennice Modeste and Orey Changoo.

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond.

Soufriere Sulphur City: Ashley Hippoltye, Bradley Tisson, Julia Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Denver Didier, Quint Mesmain, Kervell Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Wayne Prospere and Xytus Emmanuel.

South Castries Lions: Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlemagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon.

Vieux Fort North Raiders North Raiders: Atanus Alberson, Chrislon Fanis, Hafeez Ali, Junior Peter, Richie Robert, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Garvey Mitchel, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Shem Paul and Ricky Hippoltye.

Labourie Bay Royals: TBD

