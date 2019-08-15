The St Lucia Zouks are all set to make their Caribbean Premier League debut as they will be replacing the St Lucia Stars whose contract got terminated.
Earlier, CPL had passed a statement about how the company that managed the franchise had terminated the participation agreement and hence no longer had the right to manage any franchise in the tournament. They had also announced that the process to establish and operate another team was already on the cards.
The Zouks will have their fortress at St Lucia as they will be kick starting their campaign from the 5th of September. They will be facing the Guyana Amazon Warriors in an away game. The team will continue to travel Trinidad, Jamaica and St Kitts before they play five home games back-to-back followed by their final group fixture at Barbados.
The team comprises of former West Indies captain Daren Sammy, the talented Rakheem Cornwall, John Campbell, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher, Andre McCarthy, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga and Australia's Fawad Ahmed.
St. Lucia Zouks to Replace St. Lucia Stars in CPL
