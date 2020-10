ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Best Picks / ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Captain / ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Sydney Thunder Women will take on Adelaide Strikers Women in the 9th match of the Rebel WBBL. Rain has marred several matches in the tournament so far and STW have not been able to finish even one game. Their first match against Sydney Sixers was abandoned without a ball being bowled, while the second one was stopped in the fourth over of the first innings. AS-W have better luck in this regard as both of its matches have completed. They won one and lost one, taking their total points to two, same as ST-W. Fans will be hoping for a decent uninterrupted contest here. The match will be played at 06:45 am IST.

ST-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women: Match Details

October 31 – 06:45 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Dream11 team

Dream11 captain: Bridget Patterson

Dream11 vice-captain: Tammy Beaumont

Dream11 wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont

Dream11 batsmen: Bridget Patterson, Laura Wolvaardt, Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight

Dream11 all-rounders: Rachel Trenaman, Sarah Coyte, Sammy-Jo Johnson

Dream11 bowlers: Samantha Bates, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown

ST-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Sydney Thunder Women playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers Women: Tammy Beaumont (WK), Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates

ST-W vs AS-W Rebel WBBL, Adelaide Strikers Women playing 11 against Sydney Thunder Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson,Katie Mack, Katie Perkins, Tahlia McGrath, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Megan Schutt, Darice Brown