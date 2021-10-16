ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 Match, October 16, 1:35 PM IST

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Sydney Thunder Women and Adelaide Strikers Women: The third match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will witness a clash between Sydney Thunder Women and Adelaide Strikers Women. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host the interesting game of cricket on October 16, Saturday at 1:35 PM IST.

Sydney Thunder Women will start the 2021 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League as favorites. The team lifted the cup last season and they will fancy continuing their sensational performance this year too. Thunder had finished at the third position in the points table but a phenomenal performance in the knockout stage saw the team lifting the trophy.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, will be eying a comeback after a below-average performance during the 2020 edition. Strikers had finished sixth in the points table with just 13 points to their credit. However, the team has this time made some sensible overseas signings to uplift their squad.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder Women and Adelaide Strikers Women; here is everything you need to know:

ST-W vs AS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women game in India.

ST-W vs AS-W Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Thunder Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

ST-W vs AS-W Match Details

Sydney Thunder Women will face Adelaide Strikers Women at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 1:35 PM IST on October 16, Saturday.

ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain- Laura Wolvaardt

Suggested Playing XI for ST-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Dane van Niekerk, Deepti Sharma, Sammy Jo Johnson

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington

ST-W vs AS-W Probable XIs:

Sydney Thunder Women: Corinne Hall, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Kate Peterson, Issy Wong, Lauren Smith, Sammy Jo Johnson

Adelaide Strikers Women: Katie Mack, Annie ONeil, Bridget Patterson, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte

