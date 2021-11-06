ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, November 07, 4:45 AM IST

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women:The 34th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will witness a clash between Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women. The Adelaide Oval will host the interesting game of cricket on November 07, Sunday at 4:45 AM IST.

Sydney Thunder Women are finding it hard to get going in the competition. The team isn’t in its best form and they are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Sydney have won just two out of their seven league matches. The team needs a major turnaround to stay alive in the competition.

Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, have done considerably well in the league. The team has won four league games while losing in three matches. They are currently third in the points table. Brisbane will be eager to secure a win in the competition as their last two matches didn’t go as per the plan.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women; here is everything you need to know:

ST-W vs HB-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women game in India.

ST-W vs HB-W Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Thunder Women and Brisbane Heat Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

ST-W vs HB-W Match Details

Sydney Thunder Women will face Brisbane Heat Women at the Adelaide Oval at 4:45 AM IST on November 07, Sunday.

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain:Jess Jonassen

Suggested Playing XI for ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tahlia Wilson, Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Nicola Hancock, Samantha Bates, Poonam Yadav

ST-W vs HB-W Probable XIs:

Sydney Thunder Women: Deepti Sharma, Kate Peterson, Issy Wong, Corinne Hall, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Sammy Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Smriti Mandhana, Samantha Bates, Lauren Smith

Brisbane Heat Women: Charli Knott, Nadine de Klerk, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Voll, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Poonam Yadav, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here