ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, October 31, 4:45 AM IST

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women: The 25th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will witness a clash between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women. The Aurora Stadium will host the interesting game of cricket on October 31, Sunday at 4:45 AM IST.

Sydney Thunder Women have failed to impress in the WBBL 2021. The team is still finding its first win in the T20 league. Sydney Thunder have lost four matches so far while their one game was washed out due to rain. The team is languishing at the bottom of the points table. Playing against Hobart Hurricanes, Thunder will be hoping to end their winless streak.

Hobart Hurricanes Women, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table. The team isn’t consistent with their approach as they have lost three out of their six league games. Hurricanes won their last game against Melbourne Stars and will hope to secure two points against Sydney Thunder also.

Ahead of the match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women; here is everything you need to know:

ST-W vs HB-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Sydney Thunder Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women game in India.

ST-W vs HB-W Live Streaming

The match between Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

ST-W vs HB-W Match Details

Sydney Thunder Women will face Hobart Hurricanes Women at the Aurora Stadium at 4:45 AM IST on October 31, Sunday.

ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Rachel Priest

Suggested Playing XI for ST-W vs HB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tahlia Wilson, Richa Ghosh, Rachel Priest

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Mignon Du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Sammy Jo Johnson

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Samantha Bates

ST-W vs HB-W Probable XIs:

Sydney Thunder Women: Deepti Sharma, Kate Peterson, Issy Wong, Corinne Hall, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Lauren Smith, Sammy Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Smriti Mandhana

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon Du Preez, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Amy Smith, Chloe Rafferty, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck

