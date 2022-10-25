ST-W vs MS-W Women’s Big Bash League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women, October 23

Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will lock horns in the 15th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2022. Melbourne Stars Women have not won any match this season and would like to end their losing streak. In their last match, they fought well but went down to Perth Scorchers. Time is running out for Melbourne Stars and they have to win on Sunday if they want to revive their fledging campaign.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder Women registered their first win of the tournament against the Perth Scorchers on October 22. Rachael Haynes and Co will fancy their chances against Melbourne Stars Women. But with their back against the wall, Melbourne Stars will come out fighting. There is very little to choose between both the teams and the match promises to be an enthralling contest.

Ahead of the riveting WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women be played?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be played at the Western Australian Cricket Association Ground in Perth.

What time will the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women begin?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will begin at 8:10 am IST, on October 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Annabel Sutherland

Vice-Captain: Sammy-Jo Johnson

Suggested Playing XI for ST-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lauren Winfield,

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tammy Beaumont, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Sammy-Jo Johnson, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth

Bowlers: Samantha Bates, Sasha Maloney, Tess Flintoff

ST-W vs MS-W Probable Playing XI:

ST-W Predicted Playing Line-up: Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

MS-W Predicted Playing Line-up: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Kim Garth, Nicole Faltum (c), Tess Flintoff, Sasha Maloney, Sophie Reid, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Day

