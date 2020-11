ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL 2020 Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women’s performance in the league till now have been below average. The host team have a total of 12 points from 11 matches. The team have registered their win in five matches till now. In their latest outing on Tuesday, November 17, the team beat Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets.

Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women’s performance in the league till now have been below average. The host team have a total of 12 points from 11 matches. The team have registered their win in five matches till now. In their latest outing on Tuesday, November 17, the team beat Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets.

The WBBL Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women match is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18. The fixture will start from 1:35 PM IST at the Spotless Stadium.

Sydney Sixers Women, on the other hand, have only four wins to their credit. The teams have played 11 matches in total and have scored ten points till now. In the previous outing, the team lost the match to Brisbane Heat Women by three wickets.

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League, B Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women: Match Details

November 18 - 1:35 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Spotless Stadium

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women captain: Alyssa Healy

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women vice-captain: Sammy Jo-Johnson

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women wicket keeper: Alyssa Healy

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women batsmen: Erin Burns, Rachel Trenaman, Rachael Haynes

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women all-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Knight

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women bowlers: Lauren Smith, Sam Bates, Stella Campbell

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder Women playing 11 against Sydney Sixers Women: Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (WK), Lauren Smith, Pheobe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Sam Bates.

ST-W vs SS-W Women's Big Bash League Sydney Sixers Women playing 11 against Sydney Thunder Women: Ellyse Perry (C), Alyssa Healy (WK), Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffiths, Angela Reakes and Emma Hughes.

Summary: ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Best Picks / ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Captain / ST-W vs SS-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more