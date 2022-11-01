ST-W vs SS-W WBBL Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Live Online

Sydney Sixers Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women in a riveting match of the Women’s Big Bash League on November 2. Sydney Sixers are coming into this match after a convincing victory over Melbourne Renegades in their previous match. Ellyse Perry-led Sydney Sixers are on a dream run in this year’s WBBL and are currently at the top on the points table. They are the overwhelming favourites against the Sydney Thunder Women.

Rachael Haynes and Co have not been at the top of their game and are currently languishing at the seventh position on the standings. Sydney Thunder will have to score a win on Wednesday if they are to have any hopes of making it to the semi-finals. Tammy Beaumont and Phoebe Litchfield will be key to their chances. Crowd support is expected to be divided equally and the match promises to be an engrossing affair.

Ahead of the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women be played?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be played on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women be played?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney.

What time will the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women begin?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women will begin at 1:35 pm IST, on November 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women?

The WBBL match between Sydney Thunder Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



ST-W vs SS-W Probable Playing XI:

ST-W: Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes, Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Samantha Bates

SS-W: Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

